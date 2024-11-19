Rajasthan FMG internship counselling schedule finally OUT after repeated requests from medicos

Here comes a ray of hope for the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Rajasthan state as the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) announced the dates for the FMGs counselling on November 18.

The FMGs in the state have felt ignored for months despite clearing the Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) in July this year. The FMGE June 2024 Session conducted by the National Board of Education (NBE) was held on July 6, 2024.

FMGE is compulsory for Indian citizens who travel abroad to pursue MBBS and return to their homeland for practice.

Since their return, the FMGs in Rajasthan state have been waiting for the counselling and internship process to begin. Several FMGs, represented by All Rajasthan MBBS Doctors Association (ARMDA) Chairman Dr Vinod Sharma Bagda, wrote a letter to the state Department of Medical Education (DME) on November 18.

The demands of the medicos are:

1. Allocation of internships in a single counselling process in both teaching and non-teaching hospitals at the earliest

2. Granting permanent registration within a month of internship completion

3. Acceptance of compensation letters by the council

4. Equitable distribution of stipend to all students irrespective of merit-based distinctions

With these demands, the Rajasthan FMGs have urged officials for prompt action to avoid delays in the academic year.

Speaking to EdexLive, Bagda said, "We placed our demands before DME's Joint Secretary Dr Iqbal Khan; Deputy Director Dr Manisha Malik; and cabinet minister/officer on special duty (OSD) of the medical ministry Shriman Gajendra Singh. After deliberations between the DME and Health Ministry, both DME and RMC have accepted our demands and issued notices."