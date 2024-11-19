Police arrest resort owner and manager after 3 students drown in Mangaluru resort

In a recent development of the Mangaluru drowning case, the police on Monday, yesterday, November 18, arrested Manohar, the owner and Bharath, the manager of the resort.



The two have been held on charges of negligence.



On Sunday, November 17, three final-year engineering students from Mysuru – Nishita (21), Parvati S (20), and Keerthana (21) tragically drowned in the swimming pool at the Vazco resort, where they had checked in on November 16.

According to The Indian Express, Nishita, who could not swim, entered the pool and began to struggle. Her friend Parvati jumped in to help, but she too started to drown.



Keerthana then tried to rescue both of them but was unsuccessful, and all three girls tragically drowned.



Anupam Agrawal, the Police Commissioner at Mangaluru informed, "CCTV footage shows the victims crying for help, yet no one intervened."



Reports indicate that seven resort employees were on duty when the girls drowned. However, their lack of response is now under investigation by the police.



Tourism department to issue safety guidelines

The Times of India further reported that Rashmi SR, the deputy director (in-charge) of the tourism department has declared that henceforth, all homestays and resorts are to take precautionary measures, especially if they have a swimming pool or direct access to the beach.

The owners are to ensure the presence of a guard at these spaces, she added.