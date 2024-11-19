NEET-PG 2024: SC defers hearing again; frustrated medicos share anguish via funny memes

Once again, the petition regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 exam and admissions has been deferred by the Supreme Court.

The bench hearing the case, comprising Justices BR Gavai and MV Viswanathan, had earlier stated that today would be the final hearing of the case. However, much to the NEET-PG aspirants’ disappointment, the hearing has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday, November 26.

This marks the fourth time the hearing has been postponed, much to the frustration of NEET-PG aspirants who have been awaiting clarity on the issue.

Many candidates have turned to social media to express their discontent, flooding platforms with memes that humorously capture their exasperation with the continuous delays.

“It would be interesting to see what clears 1st is it #AIQ (All India Quota Counselling) or #AQI (Air Quality Index)!” one X user (@sarkari_doctor) humorously noted.