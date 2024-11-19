MP Manickam Tagore raises concerns over OBC candidates in Combined Medical Services Examination

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dated November 18, Monday, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Manickam Tagore raised concerns about irregularities in the appointment process following the results of the 2024 Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE).



The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted an exam, particularly regarding the selection of Category-1 medical officers for the Central Health Service (General Duty Sub-Cadre), which has sparked doubts about its integrity.



Referring to a press release by the Press Information Bureau, dated November 14, 163 vacancies for Category-1 medical officers were listed, but there were no vacancies allotted for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates.



However, the final recommendation list includes 22 OBC candidates in the final list, despite no vacancies for that category being publicly announced.



The Congress MP therefore raises critical questions such as:



1) The absence of transparency when it comes to vacancy announcements.



2) Violation of reservation principles due to the absence of announced OBC vacancies and subsequent adjustment to future vacancies.



3) Question on the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT's) practices — framing their own rules to adjust appointments



4) Impacting future opportunities for these OBC candidates, perpetuating inequity in recruitment.



The letter therefore pleads the prime minister to look into the matter to safeguard and uphold the rights of the OBC community.