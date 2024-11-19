Indian students in US master's programmes: A scam? This post on Reddit is making the rounds

A Reddit user ignited a heated debate on social media about the growing number of Indian students enrolling in master's programmes at United States (US) universities.



In her post, she revealed that 99% of her Computer Science Master's classmates were Indians and questioned whether this trend was just a part of a "scam" aimed at securing a life in the US.



The discussion quickly gained momentum on X, with a screenshot of her post going viral.



In her post on the subreddit, the user voiced concerns about the struggles faced by Indian students, particularly those who come to the US with the hope of securing a job and visa, only to end up disappointed. She shared that many of the Indian students pursuing master's degrees in the US were "burdened with debt" and unlikely to find jobs as they had assumed before coming to the country.



An Indian origin tech influencer, Debarghya (Deedy) Das (@deedydas) uploaded a screenshot of reports that show that Indians constitute the highest number of international students in the US (28%), with more than 2,80,000 students, and 81% of the populace pursuing master's.