Indian chess player's gesture surprises Magnus Carlsen Tata Steel Chess India Festival | WATCH

This Indian gesture is a symbol of deep respect, and perhaps, this was Carlsen's unusual introduction to a common Indian custom.



The event took place at Dhono Dhanno Auditorium in Kolkata. This was Carlsen's second double victory in Kolkata, matching his win from 2019. Carlsen clinched both the rapid and blitz titles with his stellar performance.



Filipino-American Grandmaster Wesley So made a strong comeback to secure second place. Arjun Erigaisi finished in third, followed by R Praggnanandhaa in fourth and Vidit Gujrathi in fifth, reported Hindustan Times.



In the women's section, Russian player Kateryna Lagno emerged victorious, defeating Valentina Gunina. India's Vantika Agrawal was placed third.