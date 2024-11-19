Indian chess player's gesture surprises Magnus Carlsen Tata Steel Chess India Festival | WATCH

The Tata Steel Chess India Festival 2024 witnessed a heartwarming moment that left the Norwegian Grandmaster shy and surprised.
The moment was when Bristy Mukherjee, who won the All India Women Rapid event (Event B), touched the World Number 1's feet as an act of reverence, during the closing ceremony.
Brishty, before taking the trophy also paid her respects to the Indian grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, and then proceeded onto the stage.
Watch it here:
This Indian gesture is a symbol of deep respect, and perhaps, this was Carlsen's unusual introduction to a common Indian custom.
The event took place at Dhono Dhanno Auditorium in Kolkata. This was Carlsen's second double victory in Kolkata, matching his win from 2019. Carlsen clinched both the rapid and blitz titles with his stellar performance.
Filipino-American Grandmaster Wesley So made a strong comeback to secure second place. Arjun Erigaisi finished in third, followed by R Praggnanandhaa in fourth and Vidit Gujrathi in fifth, reported Hindustan Times.
In the women's section, Russian player Kateryna Lagno emerged victorious, defeating Valentina Gunina. India's Vantika Agrawal was placed third.