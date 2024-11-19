IAS, IPS officers should be hired from B-Schools? Here is what Narayana Murthy said

Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy has recently become the centre of attention again due to his controversial remarks. However, his new perspective on how India could become a $50 trillion economy by 2047 may give you pause for thought.



While speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, he proposed a reformation of the Civil Services system, suggesting that the government select Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from business schools, rather than solely relying on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, the Hindustan Times reported.



He further suggested that this shift would bring a more dynamic, management-focused approach to governance, and would drive economic growth and help achieve the goal of a $50 trillion economy by 2047.



Murthy said, "It is time for India to move from an administrative mindset to a management mindset. The administration is all about the status quo. On the other hand, management is all about vision and high aspiration. It’s about achieving the plausibly impossible."



Murthy argued that the UPSC system produces Civil Servants skilled in general administration but does not meet the changing needs of governance in India.



He proposed a management-based approach focused on vision, cost control, innovation, and rapid execution, as per Hindustan Times.



