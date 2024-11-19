"Exhausted & disappointed with NEET-PG Supreme Court hearings yet hopeful": Petitioner Dr Ishika Jain

In an exclusive with EdexLive, the petitioner of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) case, Dr Ishika Jain said she is exhausted and disappointed with the delay in the Supreme Court hearing. The petition filed alleges a lack of transparency and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the medical entrance exam conducted by the National Board of Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

To note, the case heard by Justices BR Gavai and MV Viswanathan has been deferred to November 26 — it is the fourth time that the hearing has been scheduled for a later date.

"Initially, there was a delay in listing the case due to Supreme Court vacations. However, now that the case is listed for a certain date, it is being deferred to later dates. It is wearing us down," a dismayed Jain said. But, she remains optimistic that the next hearing could bring relief to them.

"The bench hearing the case is virtuous. It is listening patiently and cautiously to the matters. Although we have reliable evidence and detailed information about our issues, we have been waiting for a chance to present it so far. Hopefully, in the next hearing, the bench will lend us an ear," Jain anticipates.

Jain recalled that her lawyer has presented at least eight mentionings (notary affidavits detailing the petition) to the court's registrar, who further moved the mentionings to the justice. "Even after four hearings, no one is aware of the whole matter," she highlighted.