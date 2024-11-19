Coimbatore district administration provides financial assistance to 29 students

Coimbatore District administration provided financial assistance of Rs 3.32 lakh to the 29 students who have joined higher education institutions this year through the Uyarvukku Padi scheme.

According to the official sources, the Uyarvukku Padi camp which aims to ensure higher education, was held in five phases in various places in the Coimbatore district.

As many as 1,035 students took part in the camp and 385 students joined in the courses such as arts and sciences, polytechnic, Industrial Training Institute (ITI), nursing, skill-based training, and so on in the government and private institutions this year.

"Meanwhile, some students who lost their parents and who lived with single parents struggled to pay their tuition fees to the colleges. Considering this, Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati took measures to pay students' tuition fees through the NGOs. Based on it, Kranthi Kumar Pati on Monday handed over financial assistance of Rs 3.32 lakh to the 29 students in his chamber," sources added.

A girl student who did not wish to be named told The New Indian Express that she completed school studies in Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School at Mettupalayam.

"I was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and I did not perform well. Then I was home a month without any idea about my higher studies. When I met my biology teacher, he guided me to join the Physiotherapy course. After attending Uyarvukku Padi camp under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, I have been enrolled at a private college in Mettupalayam," she said.

"I had to pay a fee of Rs 1 lakh and I had struggled to pay the tuition fees. Then my teacher helped me to pay part of the tuition fee through sponsorship and now the district administration has given financial assistance of Rs 20,000. It is a big support to my studies," she said. She thanked the district administration and those who helped her studies.