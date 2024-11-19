Centre informs SC about NCERT guidelines for development of e-content for children with disabilities

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court about the specific guidelines developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the creation of e-content aimed at children with disabilities, applicable to school education.

This update comes as part of the government’s response to a petition filed by the Javed Abidi Foundation, which seeks directions to ensure that students with disabilities can equally participate in online education, reported PTI.

The government’s affidavit, filed before the apex court, outlines several initiatives aimed at improving accessibility in education.

It highlights that the NCERT has also conducted face-to-face training and orientation programmes for teachers and other stakeholders in several states during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, referred to the government’s affidavit and the steps taken to address the concerns raised by the petitioner.

Advocate Sanchita Ain, representing the Javed Abidi Foundation, referred to a Supreme Court verdict delivered on November 8, 2023, which directed the Centre to implement mandatory accessibility standards for digital content within three months.

The bench noted that the issues raised in the current petition overlapped with those addressed in the November 8 verdict, and suggested that both matters be considered together, added PTI.

The Centre's affidavit further detailed the formation of an inter-ministerial committee in February 2022 by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. This committee was tasked with reviewing the petitioner’s suggestions and drafting guidelines to promote inclusive digital education.