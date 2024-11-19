BREAKTHROUGH: BHU gets first Sahiwal calf through embryo transfer

The Faculty of Veterinary Sciences (South Campus) at the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has achieved a significant breakthrough with the successful birth of a female Sahiwal calf through embryo transfer.

This marks the first successful embryo transfer of the Sahiwal breed at BHU, a major step forward in the conservation and breeding of indigenous cattle species.

The successful birth is part of a broader initiative under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), a government scheme aimed at promoting agricultural development and enhancing livestock conservation efforts.

The project specifically focuses on the conservation of indigenous cattle breeds, including the Gangatiri and Sahiwal breeds.

The embryo transfer technique, a form of assisted reproductive technology (ART), involves the implantation of an embryo from a genetically superior animal into a recipient mother. This method is especially valuable for preserving the genetics of superior indigenous breeds like Sahiwal, which are at risk of decline due to crossbreeding and other factors.

An update regarding this milestone was shared by Prof SVS Raju, Director (Agriculture) BHU on social media platform X.