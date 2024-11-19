AP: KGBV principal allegedly cuts hair of girl students as punishment

A shocking incident has emerged at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in GM Kothuru village, G Madugula Mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, where the principal (special officer) allegedly cut the hair of several girl students as punishment for arriving late to school.

The incident occurred on November 15 and only came to light on Monday, November 18, sparking widespread outrage from parents and local residents.

Reports indicate that as many as 15 students arrived late for the school prayer session on Karthika Pournami (November 15). As punishment, Principal Sai Prasanna reportedly made the girls stand under the sun during the prayer.

Later, during lunch, she allegedly trimmed the hair of several students despite their requests not to do so. The students also claimed that the principal threatened them against disclosing the incident.

The parents and locals have condemned the principal's actions as humiliating and inappropriate, with many noting that the students' tardiness was due to a lack of proper water supply at the hostel.

In response to the incident, V Abishek, Project Officer of Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), told The New Indian Express that the District Education Officer (DEO) is conducting a thorough inquiry and based on the findings, appropriate action would be taken by the district administration.

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (AP SCPCR) has also expressed concern over the incident.

Chairperson Kesali Apparao and member Gondu Sitaram condemned the punishment, stressing that such actions under the guise of discipline should not cause mental harassment to students.

The chairperson further stated that based on the district authorities' report, the commission would recommend disciplinary actions and criminal proceedings against those responsible. The commission has directed the District Collector of Alluri Sitarama Raju to submit a detailed report within three days.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar confirmed that the administration would review the findings of the district authorities and recommend disciplinary action and, if necessary, criminal proceedings against those responsible for the incident.