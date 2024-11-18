VIRAL video of woman delivering food with her baby. Netizens happy or fearful? Watch here

The woman disclosed in the video the reason why she chose to be a food delivery agent when she could have chosen a much safer and a secure job.



"The others wouldn't allow me to work with my child. In this profession, I can work and take care of my child simultaneously,"



She further added that it has been a month since she took on the job, and one of the reasons why she chose to be in the profession was due to its familiarity and ease.



"I was a student of hotel management, but after marriage when I had started seeking jobs, everyone denied me one, when it struck me that I have a bike at home and I can ride it, then why not put this to some use?" she said.



Netizens lauded her struggle and glorified how women, especially mothers can never leave their families behind. Also, many shared their apprehension for the safety of the child and the mother who were riding the bike without a helmet.



Nevertheless, the reel, which has 8M views so far, reminds us that resilience goes a long way, and according to the words of the woman, "No work is great or menial, if you want to do it, you definitely can."