Unemployment rate dips to 6.4% in July-September quarter; NSUI announces Parliament March on Dec 5

The unemployment rate in urban areas for individuals aged 15 and above has decreased to 6.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2024, according to the latest data from the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO).

This marks a slight improvement from the 6.6 per cent recorded in the same quarter of FY24 and is a continuation of the trend seen in the previous quarter (April-June 2024), when the rate stood at 6.6 per cent.

The survey also highlighted gender-specific trends. The unemployment rate for women in urban areas fell to 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2024, down from 8.6 per cent in the same period the previous year. It was 9 per cent in the preceding April-June quarter.

For men, the rate dropped to 5.7 per cent in July-September 2024, from 6 per cent in the same quarter a year ago and 5.8 per cent in the earlier April-June period.

Protest against unemployment, fund cuts…

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has announced a "Parliament March" on December 5 to protest against issues affecting students, including unemployment, delays in recruitment, and cuts in education funding.

According to NSUI President Varun Choudhary, these problems are severely impacting the student community.

The march will also draw attention to issues such as paper leaks in recruitment exams, systemic corruption, and the suspension of scholarships for minority and marginalised groups.

In an official statement, Choudhary criticised the central government for slashing the education budget and discontinuing key scholarships, such as the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, which he argued deepens educational inequalities.

Choudhary also expressed concerns over the 50 per cent reduction in scholarships for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), claiming that these cuts, along with poor implementation of reservation policies, are denying opportunities to marginalised students.