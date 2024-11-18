Rajasthan Medical Officer shortage: UDFA urges government to increase 2024 recruitment seats

Addressing the dearth of Medical Officers (MO) in Rajasthan, the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), Rajasthan, addressed a letter to the Minister of Health of the state, Gajendra Singh Khimsar.



What are the demands?

The letter dated November 18, states that the postponement of the MO recruitment exam initially scheduled for November 17, is a great opportunity for the government to 'review and address the seat allocation to better meet the state's healthcare demands'.



It has further requested that the government take into consideration its suggestion of increasing the MO positions in the 2024 recruitment drive to a minimum of 3,000 seats.



"Rajasthan has made considerable progress in expanding healthcare facilities, yet the shortage of medical officers remains a challenge, especially in rural and underserved areas," stated the letter.



Highlighting the government's accelerated efforts in addressing the issues in medical infrastructure, the post mentioned such efforts still fail to fully meet the healthcare needs.



"The previous recruitment cycle in 2022 saw an increase to 2,500 posts from an initial 1,765, which was still insufficient to fully meet healthcare needs. In 2024, the need is expected to be even greater, especially as approximately 1,000 currently serving medical officers are anticipated to pursue higher studies through NEET PG, creating further vacancies," the letter mentioned.



Why is the expansion crucial?

As per the letter, the expansion will —



1) Ensure adequate availability of staff

2) Enable healthcare facilities to operate efficiently