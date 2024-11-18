Making financial literacy interactive for students

A

The essential skills of innovation and strategic planning are well-equipped by financial literacy. Setting realistic goals, prioritisation, and growth are the major outcomes of financial literacy. Budgeting, saving, and investing together provide a wide platform for attaining the right judgment and risk analysis to be successful in any entrepreneurial or innovative venture.

Financial knowledge induces a growth mindset where children think creatively and adapt to challenges by managing resources.

The acquisition of financial literacy therefore trains the children on decisions calculated enough and thereby responsible risk-taking; ultimately, it equips them with ideas on the realisation of ideas into viable strategic projects contributing to economic progress.