Kodagu: Foresters ferry students to schools in elephant conflict zone

The forest department has taken the responsibility of ferrying students in the department vehicles to their respective schools following increased wild elephant movement in a few villages in Kodagu, Karnataka.

As confirmed by the department sources, herds of over 40 wild elephants have been sighted camping close the village, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the villagers complained that the elephants are camping in estates instead of the forest region and demanded respite from the threat to lives due to increased elephant movement. While the department takes to the mission of chasing the elephants back to forest, the elephants return to the village and destroy plantations. The destruction of agricultural crops has become common to farmers who are suffering from several months.

Further, even the Panchayat workers are threathened by increased elephant movement and are said to be afraid to go to the office located in the conflict region. The estate labourers too are backing off from carrying out estate works due to the fear of elephants.

While the foresters have assured of a permanent solution, the children fear going to schools and colleges. And as a temporary measure, the department staff have made arrangements to ferry students in the forest vehicle to and from their respective schools and colleges.

The forest crew is also patrolling to ensure the safety of the residents, especially estate labourers.

Thithimathi RFO (Range Forest Officer) Gangadhar and others were involved in alerting labourers in elephant-sensitive zones. They are boosting the labourers to go to plantations by regularly combing these areas.

The foresters and Rapid Response Team (RRT) are jointly operating to curb the elephant movement acorss the plantations. They are ferrying students to bus stands and houses in the forest vehicle, stated The New Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, the mission of chasing the elephants back to forest will continue.