Jhansi NICU fire: "I couldn't recognise them," heartbroken man who saved newborns, but couldn't save his twins

A devastating fire broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a medical college in Jhansi on Friday night, November 15, claiming the lives of 10 newborns, many of whom were premature.

The fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, broke out around 10.45 pm and caused widespread panic and chaos. Although the fire was extinguished, the aftermath left the hospital and the families involved in shock and grief.

Yakub Mansuri, who was sleeping on the pavement outside the children's ward, managed to break through a window to rescue several newborns but tragically, could not save his own two daughters. The authorities showed him the charred bodies of some babies for identification, but he could not recognise them, said a report by PTI.

"I couldn't recognise them," a heartbroken Mansuri said, still desperate to find his daughters.

Santoshi, who had given birth just 11 days ago, sat on the ground in despair, her face buried in her hands. "I heard a noise and came running. But how could I save my child? No one was there to tell us what was happening," she sobbed.

The fire, which ravaged the NICU, left not only 10 newborns dead but also 16 others critically injured.

Witnesses described scenes of mayhem as the fire engulfed the ward.

In response to the tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each deceased child. Additionally, the state government has ordered a three-tier investigation into the incident to determine the cause and ensure accountability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the grieving families and announced assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of the deceased newborns.