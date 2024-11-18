IIT-KGP grad's post on building his dream house X has netizens 'flipping'. Why?

An Indian techie sharing his achievement over social media platform X did not sit well with many.
Animesh Chouhan, an Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) graduate and currently employed as a software engineer at a leading financial company JP Morgan, was ridiculed for sharing a personal accomplishment, a dream that many envision — of building their own house.
Shared a few days ago, on November 13, the post has now garnered more than 1.3 million views!
The caption of the photo read, "Thank you Python"
Python is a versatile programming language popular amongst both beginners and experienced developers.
A few netizens turned into the 'vile nosy-neighbour' we all know who really couldn't grasp this techie's achievement.
While one X user commented, "It's not python it's your generational wealth", another said, "Say thank you father or grandfather for working hard and making this house."
Others did not hesitate in rendering their opinion on the aesthetics of the building.
While this might seem disheartening, many users congratulated Chouhan on his hard-earned success.
Amidst the wave of negative comments, Chouhan expressed his gratitude for the people who stood by his side.
And for the haters, there was a special message indeed.