Honest enough?: Techie finds himself in a mess for his '9am to 11pm work requirement' post

Another Narayana Murthy in the making? While the Infosys Co-founder is a much-disliked personality due to his redundant views on the working hours policy, an Indian-origin techie based in California has now claimed Murthy's throne.
Daksh Gupta, Co-founder of an artificial intelligence (AI) firm, Greptile, took to the social media platform X to express his opinion on why transparency and honesty matter when it comes to recruiting employees.
In his post, he stated that the company would offer no work-life balance, with rigorous working hours that would begin at 9 am and might end at 11 at night.
Saturday and Sunday might also go for a toss with working weekends, further emphasising how Greptile is a highly stressful environment, and workers will need to be agile and efficient with their work.
Gupta also added that the working situation is not permanent, and would continue until they reach their target.
Shared on November 9, with over 1.6M views on X, his posts and comments have garnered criticism and support alike.
To serve X users with further clarification on the controversial matter, another tweet by Gupta on November 10, explained why these start-ups have a fast-paced working environment, unlike other big corporate giants who may have a better-suited policy for workers.
