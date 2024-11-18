Germany to increase professional visas by 10% in 2024 to address labour shortage

Germany plans to issue at least 10% more professional visas in 2024, following a relaxation of certain regulations aimed at addressing its ongoing labour shortages, the government announced on Sunday, November 17.



As many as 1.34 million job positions vacant

The report by the Agence France Presse (AFP) emphasises that Germany, bereft of skilled labour, has been struggling with sluggish growth in recent years. With about 1.34 million jobs vacant, last year's liberalisation of rules for skilled workers was aimed at addressing a severe labour shortage in Germany, currently Europe's largest economy.



According to a government statement, the government will issue 2,00,000 professional visas in 2024 after adopting a point-based system inspired by Canada.



The statement also highlighted a 20% increase in student visas for third-country nationals, a doubling of apprenticeship visas, and nearly a 50% rise in the recognition of foreign qualifications.



Need to know the language & have experience

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that they are currently working to attract skilled workers and professionals needed to boost their economy.



"We are working to attract the skilled workers and professionals that our economy has urgently needed for years."



Knowledge of the German language, professional experience and age are among the criteria for collecting the points.



She further informed that the ease of policies and the new points system would denote that foreigners who are not European Union (EU) nationals will now find it easier to enter the German market, and provisions are also made for them to bring their families.



Gov't to push for more reforms

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the government will further push for a reform to address the issue of the country's ageing population and an annual shortage of 4,00,000 workers, reported AFP.



Manpower shortages plague important sectors such as healthcare, services, and technology.



Is immigration becoming an issue?

Immigration remains a deeply divisive issue in Germany, with the far-right seeking to use the political turmoil that followed the collapse of the three-way coalition government last week, and aiming to make gains in the upcoming legislative elections.



As per AFP, over the past five years, Germany's workforce has grown by 1.6 million, with 89% of these jobs filled by foreign workers.



Without the contribution of non-Germans, employment in the country would have declined in 2023.