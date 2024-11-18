FIR against 15 seniors at Gujarat’s Medical College after death of first-year MBBS student by ragging

Balisana Police in Gujarat has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 15 students from GMERS Medical College in Dharpur in connection with the tragic death of an 18-year-old student, allegedly subjected to ragging by the accused, reported Hindustan Times.

The incident took place on Saturday, November 16, at GMERS Medical College when a group of first-year students, including the deceased Anil Methaniya, were reportedly forced to stand outside their hostel rooms for long periods as part of a ragging session.

During this ordeal, Anil lost consciousness. Despite being rushed to the hospital, efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he tragically passed away.

Following the incident, the college launched an internal investigation and subsequently suspended 15 second-year MBBS students implicated in the ragging.

An FIR was registered against them, and Balisana Police Station Inspector PJ Solanki confirmed that all the accused would be arrested soon. The complaint was officially filed by Dr Anil Gokulsingh, the Additional Dean of GMERS College, and the college’s anti-ragging committee submitted its report after completing the inquiry.

The 15 students named in the FIR include — Avdhesh Ashok Patel, Hiren Mansukh Prajapati, Tushar Pira Gohelkar, Prakash Madha Desai, Jaimin Savji Chaudhary, Praveen Varjang Chaudhary, Vivek Gaman Rabari, Rutvik Purshottam Limbadiya, Mehul Pratap Dedhatar, Surjal Ruda Baldaniya, Haresh Gambhir Chavda, Vaibhavkumar Vikaskumar Raval, Parag Bharat Kalsariya, Utpal Sailesh Vasava, and Vishal Lagdhir Chaudhary.

All of the accused students have been suspended from the college.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 189(2) (unlawful assembly).