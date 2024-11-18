Canada increases work hours for int'l students to boost financial and professional opportunities

In order to benefit international students financially and professionally, Canada is set to solidify its position as a leading destination for international students, with India at the forefront of this growing trend.



In a move aimed at supporting students both financially and professionally, Canada has raised the weekly off-campus work limit from 20 to 24 hours.



This change was effective from November 8, 2024, reported The Times of India.



Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, while announcing the decision, highlighted that the new work limit strikes a balance between enabling students to gain work experience and ensuring they can stay focused on their studies, according to various media reports.



The increased work hours provide international students with an opportunity to earn more income and at the same time, receive valuable work experience, while prioritising their academia.



Although, it is important to note that not all international students qualify for off-campus work.



They must meet these set of requirements:

1) Enrollment at a Designated Learning Institution (DLI) — They must be full-time students in post-secondary academic, vocational, or professional programmes.



2) Programme type — Eligible programmes include post-secondary training or vocational training at the secondary level in Quebec, lasting at least six months and leading to a degree, diploma, or certificate.



3) Valid Study Permit — The study permit must explicitly allow off-campus work.



4) Social Insurance Number (SIN) — Students must get a SIN to start employment.



What is meant by full-time work?

According to the official Canada immigration website, there is no specific number of hours that defines 'full-time' work.



If a student's programme does not include scheduled breaks, you can work up to 24 hours per week. However, working more than 24 hours per week would violate the conditions of a study permit, resulting in a loss of status, and thereby, affecting one's ability to obtain approval for future study or work permits.



Who is not eligible to work off-campus?



According to The Times of India, a student is not allowed to work off-campus without a work permit if any of the following conditions apply to them.



1) The student's study permit says they are not authorised to work off campus while they study.



2) They are only enrolled in an English or French as a second language (ESL/FSL) programme.



3) They are part of only general interest courses.



4) They are only taking courses required to be accepted into a full-time programme.



If a student's situation changes and they no longer meet the requirements to work off-campus, they may be able to modify the conditions of their study permit.



They can apply to change these conditions if:

1) They have changed their study programme to one that may allow them to work off-campus



2) Their study permit says, “This permit does not permit the holder to engage in off-campus employment in Canada” or,



3) The immigration office included a condition on their study permit that may no longer apply.



Previously, international students were permitted to work up to 20 hours per week during their academic terms. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a temporary policy allowed students to work beyond this limit, a provision that expired on April 30, 2024.