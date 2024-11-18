Bihar STET 2024 results announced. Here is how to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the results for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) today, November 18.

This year, a total of 4,23,822 candidates appeared for the Bihar STET exams for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Out of these, 2,97,747 candidates have successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 70.25 per cent, as reported by Times Now.

The pass percentage for Paper 1 stands at 73.77 per cent, while Paper 2 has a pass rate of 64.44 per cent.

The results have been made available on the official website — http://secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates will need to enter their application details to download their individual results.

BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore, announced the results during a press conference today. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 results have been declared simultaneously.

For further details and to check the results, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

To check the Bihar STET 2024 results, follow these steps: