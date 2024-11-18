Bhopal: Drunken dispute over ‘chicken’ leads to brother’s murder; mother arrested for concealing evidence

Two brothers in Bhopal’s Bairagarh area have been arrested for strangling their younger sibling, reportedly for bringing chicken home.

The incident, which occurred on November 9 in Indira Nagar in Bhopal’s Bairagarh, took a darker turn when the boys’ mother attempted to cover up the crime by hiding the murder weapon — a rope used in the killing, as reported by NDTV.

The victim, 22-year-old Anshul Yadav, reportedly had an argument with his elder brother Kuldeep and younger brother Aman after insisting on buying chicken for a party. Kuldeep and Aman were opposed to bringing non-vegetarian food into the house, which led to a heated disagreement.

The dispute soon turned violent, and in a fit of drunken rage, the two brothers strangled Anshul with a rope.

After the murder, Kuldeep, Aman, and their mother, Anita, took Anshul to the hospital, claiming that he had fainted after returning home. However, doctors and police grew suspicious when they noticed rope marks around Anshul's neck, prompting further investigation.

Initially, Anita misled the authorities, claiming Anshul had lost consciousness after coming back from outside. It was later discovered that she had concealed the rope in an attempt to protect her sons, NDTV added.

Bairagarh police station in-charge Kamaljeet Randhawa said, "The argument about non-vegetarian food escalated to the point where Kuldeep and Aman killed their brother in a drunken state. The mother has also been implicated in attempting to cover up the crime."

Police have confirmed that the three brothers often fought, particularly under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Following the investigation, Kuldeep, Aman, and Anita were arrested. The brothers face charges of culpable homicide, while their mother has been charged with concealing evidence.