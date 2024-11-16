Let's take a look
Why should financial literacy training start at an early age?

Rachna Heda, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Glentree Academy talks about financial literacy and children
How does early financial literacy help children in the long term?

Financial knowledge again goes into further innovation and strategic planning with the capability of setting realistic goals, prioritising expenditure, and planning for growth. It nurtures a growth mindset that makes them more adaptable and resilient in following long-term business objectives. It would prepare aspiring entrepreneurs with the ability to handle funds, analyse profitability, and understand investments; and therefore, build a foundation in schools.

This would enable students to transform innovative ideas into viable ventures, thus fuelling future economic growth and encouraging a responsible culture of entrepreneurship.

Why should financial literacy training start at an early age?  

Financial literacy is an essential tool for entrepreneurial education, equipping students with knowledge in budgeting, resource management, and cash flow. Children have a natural curiosity that makes them adept at grasping complex ideas, and early exposure helps build financial awareness, responsibility, and confidence.

