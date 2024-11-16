Why should financial literacy training start at an early age?  

A

Financial knowledge again goes into further innovation and strategic planning with the capability of setting realistic goals, prioritising expenditure, and planning for growth. It nurtures a growth mindset that makes them more adaptable and resilient in following long-term business objectives. It would prepare aspiring entrepreneurs with the ability to handle funds, analyse profitability, and understand investments; and therefore, build a foundation in schools.

This would enable students to transform innovative ideas into viable ventures, thus fuelling future economic growth and encouraging a responsible culture of entrepreneurship.