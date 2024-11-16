THREE essentials for any child aiming to be next CM, as listed by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar marked Children’s Day, Thursday, November 14, by engaging with students from BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) schools at Vidhana Soudha. BBMP is the administrative body responsible for civic amenities and infrastructure in Bengaluru.

As reported by MoneyControl, the interaction offered young participants a chance to directly address state leaders on governance, education, and policies, creating a memorable dialogue between students and officials.

One of the highlights came when Vidya Sagar, a Class VII student, asked the deputy chief minister what one should study to become Karnataka’s chief minister. Shivakumar quipped amid laughter, “In a democracy, anyone can achieve anything. A good education, reasonable financial stability, and leadership skills will set you on that path.”

The event also brought other pressing issues to light. Charan, another student, questioned why free bus rides were only available to girls, to which Shivakumar responded that the government might expand the scheme to include boys of certain age groups.

As per MoneyControl, Shivakumar addressed concerns about pollution in Bengaluru, stating that initiatives to promote electric vehicles and relocate industries outside city limits were underway. He contrasted Bengaluru’s vehicular emissions with Delhi’s stubble-burning challenges, emphasising efforts to make the city cleaner.

On rural education, Shivakumar shared plans for 2,000 new schools to be built with corporate social responsibility (CSR) support, aiming to provide quality education closer to home. Additionally, he assured students that over 46,000 government and BBMP schools would benefit from enhanced teacher recruitment and a curriculum modelled on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) standards.