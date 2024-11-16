Telangana: Police raid boys hostel of SR University; dry ganja, liquor recovered

In a joint operation, Telangana Anti Narcotics Control Bureau Warangal Unit sleuths and Hasanparthy police, on reliable information, conducted a raid in boys hostel room premises in SR University at Ananthasagar in Hasanparthy mandal of Hanamkonda district on Thursday night, November 14.

The team found the consumption of dry ganja by the students in the boys hostel room premises, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

On detailed inquiry it was found that four students were in the state of intoxication. The police recovered 24 grams of dry ganja and liquor bottles from the spot.

The team handed over the students to Hasanparthy police for further action.

The arrested students were identified as Shiva Sai, Sathvik Reddy, Dinesh, and Dakshi Reddy. They were studying the BTech course at SR University in the Hanamkonda district.

According to the Hasanparthy Inspector V Cheralu, the four students were addicted to ganja and smoking ganja at the premises of the boy hostel block in their university campus. They seized the ganja from their procession and arrested the students, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

A case is registered and investigating, said Cheralu.