RRB ALP exam: City intimation slips OUT for exam on November 25, admit cards to follow

As reported by Hindustan Times, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the exam city intimation slips today, November 16, for the upcoming Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination.

Aspirants can access and download their slips from the respective RRB websites where they submitted their applications. Here is the direct link .

The first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for ALP (CEN 01/2024) is tentatively set to take place from November 25 to November 29.

According to the RRBs, exam city information slips and travel authorities for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SCs and STs) candidates will be made available ten days prior to the exam dates. Additionally, admit cards will be issued four days before the scheduled exam dates as indicated in the city intimation slips.

Originally, the ALP recruitment was proposed for 5,696 vacancies. However, the number has been significantly increased to 18,799 positions to meet the additional demand from various Zonal Railways, as highlighted by the Hindustan Times.

The selection process for the Assistant Loco Pilot comprises five stages: two computer-based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and a Medical Examination (ME). It is important to note that there will be negative marking in both CBT 1 and CBT 2, where one-third of the total marks for a question will be deducted for incorrect answers.

Conversely, the CBAT will not have any negative marking.