Right-wing mob enters Doon School, livestreams demolition of alleged illegal Mazar

A right-wing group allegedly invaded the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun and dismantled what they termed an illegally constructed Mazar (Islamic shrine) inside its premises on Wednesday, November 13.

Members of Sanatan Sanskriti live-streamed the purported demolition on social media, igniting a debate about the security lapse at the elite Doon School, an all-boys institution attended by the children of various notable public figures, reports The Indian Express.

In the video, one could see some members scaling the walls of the institution to get in and tear down a small structure located under a tree.

The group's president, Radha Dhoni, claimed the structure violated the Uttarakhand chief minister's directive prohibiting religious edifices in public institutions.

“They were building a mazar where there used to be Saraswati pooja. It’s strange that schools would have mazars now," Dhoni could allegedly be heard saying in the livestream, justifying the demolition, reports Indian Express.

Doon School has refused to comment on the matter and has not filed an official police complaint. Meanwhile, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal informed the reporters that the administration had not issued demolition orders.

“However, we did send a team including the sub-divisional magistrate to the place to verify the facts related to the Mazar and ensure that law and order are maintained,” he told The Indian Express.