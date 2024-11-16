RG Kar rape-murder: 100 days, still no Justice for Abhaya? Netizens raise questions on X

Tomorrow, November 17, it will be 100 days since the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, an incident that has left a deep scar on the city, the medical community, and the entire country.
Over the past 100 days, the streets of Kolkata have been filled with candlelight marches, rallies, protests, and hunger strikes, as doctors and the general public demand justice. Despite the outpouring of grief and anger, the family and peers of the victim are still waiting for answers.
“100 days. 100 days ago, the night of doom fell upon RG Kar Medical College. The streets saw common people rising up, and women reclaiming the night for their rights. But 100 days later, there is still no justice,” Dr Anusmita Mukherjee posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Junior doctors in Kolkata have been at the forefront of the fight for justice, raising concerns about the safety of healthcare workers in medical institutions. But despite numerous meetings with state officials and a list of 10 demands aimed at securing justice for the victim, the situation remains unchanged.
In response, doctors are now organising a night rally in Kolkata to mark 100 days since the crime
Another tweet by a senior doctor Dr Kinjal Shankar Majumdar on X, highlights several questions about the rape-murder case that are still left unanswered, despite having been 100 days.
“Why there was an obvious hurry in cremation with visible police and political umbrella? Why #RGKar emergency was vandalised by mob after official handover of the investigation to CBI? In such a sensitive area, why there was not enough police protection?” the doctor asked.