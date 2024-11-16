RG Kar rape-murder: 100 days, still no Justice for Abhaya? Netizens raise questions on X

Tomorrow, November 17, it will be 100 days since the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, an incident that has left a deep scar on the city, the medical community, and the entire country.

Over the past 100 days, the streets of Kolkata have been filled with candlelight marches, rallies, protests, and hunger strikes, as doctors and the general public demand justice. Despite the outpouring of grief and anger, the family and peers of the victim are still waiting for answers.

“100 days. 100 days ago, the night of doom fell upon RG Kar Medical College. The streets saw common people rising up, and women reclaiming the night for their rights. But 100 days later, there is still no justice,” Dr Anusmita Mukherjee posted on X (formerly Twitter).