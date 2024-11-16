RG Kar horror: West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front to hold night rally on November 17, marking 100 days of protests

Sharing the poster in a post on X, a social media platform, Dr Anusmita Mukherjee, a junior resident, remarked, “100 days of the movement demanding protection of women at work, but the repeated incidents of workplace harassments only deepened our wounds… We are on the streets as we did not get justice even after 100 days.”

Even as demands for justice continue, concerns about the college's deteriorating infrastructure resurfaced on Thursday, November 14, when the ceiling of an operation theatre collapsed. While no injuries were reported as the theatre was unused at the time, junior doctors expressed alarm.

“Despite repeated requests made to the hospital authorities to carry out thorough repair and maintenance work, the latter neglected the issue,” a doctor was quoted as saying. The incident reignited scrutiny over alleged financial irregularities during the tenure of the hospital's former principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI (M), has also announced plans for a rally in the last week of this month, demanding a thorough investigation into the case. Scheduled to take place near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex, the decision was discussed at the party’s West Bengal State Committee meeting on Thursday, November 14.