OBC research students protest against University of Mysore' irrelevant conditions for fellowship

Members of the Mysuru University Research Scholars Association held a protest demanding authorities to withdraw the conditions for granting fellowships for research students belonging to other backward castes on Friday, November 15.

Association president Shivashankar said out of the 21 Other Backward Class (OBC) students who had applied for the fellowship for 2024-25, the authorities have selected just 12 and rejected the applications of nine candidates, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Due to various conditions for the fellowship, OBC students are unable to pursue research activities in their fields. The conditions include the student must have completed post-graduation only in University of Mysore, the registration must be within three years of the notification, scholarship will be given for just three years and the students should be below 35 years of age. Such irrelevant conditions are not there in other universities of the state," he said.

He added, "The condition of giving fellowship just for three years will financially burden the students coming from rural areas during their research activities. We appeal to the authorities to withdraw the conditions," he said.

Shivashankar said the university authorities must stop collecting the annual fees and withdraw the conditions and provide an opportunity for all students to pursue research activities.

"As students have to spend huge amounts for research activities, the university must provide Rs 43,000 every year for five years, increase the age limit for pursuing research and provide opportunities for applying for the registration till seven years after the registration," he said.