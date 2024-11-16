New CJI Sanjiv Khanna supports minimum stipend for freshers, junior lawyers

Sanjiv Khanna, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), expressed support on Friday, November 15, for the recent proposal by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to establish a minimum stipend for junior lawyers or those just entering the legal field.

CJI Khanna was speaking at an event hosted by the BCI to honour him following his recent appointment as Chief Justice of India.

He said that “bright, young lawyers” have been increasingly going for opportunities in corporate law, or even foregoing law for managerial positions over a career in litigation, not because they want to, but rather because they want to be financially secure, reports Bar and Bench.

“The exodus of young talent from litigation practice is not merely about personal choice. Rather, it is symptomatic of structural issues such as meagre financial and social security in the profession, especially for first-generation lawyers," he said.

To tackle this issue, CJI Khanna said that several issues, including entry-level barriers to newcomers, have to be removed, and that the law must be “made into a more conducive profession.”

CJI Khanna noted, citing the BCI's recent proposal for the same, that providing junior lawyers with a minimum stipend throughout the first few years of their legal careers is one way to address such concerns.

According to the CJI, this allows young lawyers to make well-informed career decisions without letting money be the only consideration.