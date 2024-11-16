NEHU hunger strike to intensify until removal of VC Prof PS Shukla: NEHU Students' Union

The ongoing hunger strike at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) demanding the resignation of VIce-Chancellor Prof PS Shukla, is likely to continue, even intensify, said the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU Unit in a statement dated November 15.

The statement comes after the Union Ministry of Education constituted a two-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the university's operations and after Prof Shukla reportedly took a 15-day earned leave from his position.

His absence has prompted the appointment of Prof N Saha as Vice-Chancellor-in-Charge. However, despite Prof Saha’s appointment being accepted by the student body, NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit expressed that they will continue to demand for the permanent removal of Prof Shukla.

“This is not a plea; it is a declaration of intent. Our hunger strike will intensify if our demand is not met. We will not rest until Prof. P.S. Shukla is gone from this university,” said the statement.

The students have been highlighting that the university's administration, under Prof Shukla’s leadership, has failed to address key concerns of students, particularly in relation to transparency and accountability.

It has been 12 days since the students started their hunger strike and the protest has been supported by the North Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association (MeTTA).