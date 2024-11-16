Malayalam actor Indrans passes Class VII equivalency exam. Next stop? Class X exam

Actor Indrans reached a significant milestone in his educational journey on Friday, November 15. The 68-year-old passed the Class VII equivalency exam, scoring 297 out of 500, reported Onmanorama. The exam, conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission, marks a comeback to education for the actor, who had only studied up to Class IV before this.

Encouraged by friends, Indrans enrolled in the equivalency programme in 2023. His commitment to learning was evident as he juggled studies during breaks in his shooting schedules.

Onmanorama reports that Saksharatha prerak Vijayalekshmi and his granddaughter supported his efforts, particularly with Hindi, which he found the most challenging subject.

"Whenever he found time during shooting breaks, he managed to study," shared Vijayalekshmi and added, "His granddaughter used to help him with Hindi. In other subjects, he was really good, especially Malayalam."

The Onmanorama report highlights that Indrans, an avid follower of Malayalam literature, often expressed regret over not studying beyond Class IV. This sentiment, coupled with encouragement from his friends, motivated him to study for the exam.

Now, he looks forward to the Class X equivalency exam, despite the expanded syllabus. "I am told there are many more subjects in Class X. But I would love to give it a try," Indrans reportedly said.