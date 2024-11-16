‘Friends who’ll never meet again’: Vir Das recounts story of Indian scientist-turned-driver in the US

Comedian Vir Das took to Instagram to share an emotional story of an unexpected connection with an Indian scientist-turned-driver in the United States, reported the Hindustan Times. The man — a PhD and IIT Bombay graduate — lost his job a year ago and now works as a chauffeur to support his family.

It began when a black lane driver picked him up at the San Jose airport. “You can tell he’s uncomfortable behind the wheel. Or at least new behind it,” Vir shared in his post dated November 15. Their conversation in Hindi, a comfort for both, soon revealed his impressive academic background and the harsh reality that led him to driving.

“He does this to make ends meet,” Vir shared, adding that the man spoke of life in America being tough, saying, “Tasalli nahin hai (One can never fully relax).”

The next morning, the driver picked Vir up again for the return trip. They laughed about the irony of the driver not recognising Vir in the back of his car the previous day, despite having seen his movie Delhi Belly. “We’re friends now, who will never see each other ever again,” Vir shared.

At the drop-off, Vir wished him luck and reflected on the encounter: “I hope you get to use all of your amazing brain soon, I know firsthand that it’s heartbreaking to feel like you are more than what you’re doing, and I hope you get to relax soon.”