Fire at Jhansi Medical College NICU claims 10 newborn lives, 35 rescued: Gov’t orders multi-agency probe

A catastrophic fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College on Friday evening, November 15, resulting in the deaths of 10 newborns. As reported by Mathrubhumi, the tragedy has triggered a multi-level investigation ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak promising swift action.

Deputy CM Pathak announced that three separate probes will be conducted: an administrative review by the health department, a police investigation, and a fire department inquiry. A magisterial probe has also been ordered. “If any lapses are found, those who would be responsible, strict action will be taken against them, and no one will be spared," he said, expressing condolences to the families of the victims.

Hospital officials revealed that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit inside an oxygen concentrator. The NICU’s oxygen-rich environment likely contributed to the rapid spread of flames. According to Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Mahor, “There were 54 babies admitted in the NICU ward… efforts to douse the fire were done but… the fire spread quickly.”

BJP MLA Rajeev Singh Parichha called the incident “sad and unfortunate,” highlighting that while 10 lives were lost, 35 infants were rescued. Efforts are ongoing to provide the best possible care to the injured newborns.

As reported by Mathrubhumi, CM Adityanath has urged authorities to expedite rescue operations and ensure support for affected families. In a message posted on X, he described the incident as “extremely sad and heartbreaking.”