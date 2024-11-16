Delhi air pollution: How schools are gearing up to help students

With primary schools across Delhi switching to online mode in the wake of rising air pollution, authorities are taking measures to safeguard the students of Class VI and above who would be attending their classes' offline.

Sudha Acharya, the Principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka, said, "We've implemented guidelines for students attending school. Outdoor activities are restricted. We are encouraging indoor activities such as reading, painting, crafting and games like chess and carrom."

Acharya issued an advisory in the school highlighting efforts to promote eco-friendly habits, such as carpooling, staying hydrated, and maintaining a diet rich in antioxidants.

"We have mandated the use of N95 masks, keep all doors and windows closed and take extra care of students with pre-existing respiratory issues like asthma," she added, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

She also shared that the school strictly avoids common allergens and chemical irritants, including fragrances and strong cleaning agents, to maintain a safe indoor environment.

Rajiv Hassija, Principal of Indraprastha International School in Dwarka, said that teachers will continue to deliver lessons on campus using Microsoft Teams and smartboards equipped with the full syllabus to facilitate online learning effectively.

"We will also share recorded sessions with students who can rewatch them and those who miss classes due to any reason can catch up. Students are asked to wear school uniforms during their online classes, and they also have a 15 minutes gap between two classes to walk around and hydrate themselves," said Hassija.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Khatri, President of Shiksha Nyay Manch said that online classes would be conducted in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run schools. However, the teachers would have to come to school to take the classes