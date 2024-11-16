CPI (M) demands justice for RG Kar rape-murder victim and discusses disciplinary action against Tanmoy Bhattacharya

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI (M), has announced a rally later this month to demand a thorough investigation into the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, ETV Bharat reports.

Scheduled to take place near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex, the rally was discussed extensively at the party’s West Bengal State Committee meeting at Muzaffar Ahmed Bhavan on Thursday, November 14.

Party leaders from various districts highlighted the urgency of ensuring justice in the case and called for accountability from the authorities, according to the report.

The meeting also dealt with internal party matters, including the suspension of CPI (M) leader Tanmoy Bhattacharya. Bhattacharya is facing allegations of harassment following a complaint by a woman journalist.

Explaining the party’s stance, State Secretary Mohammad Salim explained that the suspension was implemented to maintain transparency and to avoid public controversy, reports ETV Bharat.

The matter was referred to the party’s Internal Complaints Committee for further examination.

Apart from these critical issues, the meeting also focused on organisational preparations for upcoming political engagements. The CPI (M) is gearing up for its state conference, which will be held from February 22 to 25, 2025.

District conferences are set to begin in December, starting with South 24 Parganas and Hooghly. A central committee meeting is also scheduled for January ahead of the state conference.