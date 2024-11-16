Who is Chaganti Koteswara Rao, spiritual preacher now incharge of imparting moral values to AP students?

Renowned spiritual preacher, Chaganti Koteswara Rao, appointed as the Government Advisor for imparting ethics and moral values to students.

The Andhra Pradesh government honoured Chaganti Koteswara Rao, with a Cabinet rank position for his invaluable contribution to moral education. In light of this new role, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasarao, representing the State government, visited Chaganti's residence in Kakinada on Friday, November 15, and extended warm congratulations, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In their conversation, Koteswara Rao expressed his deep gratitude to the government for entrusting him with the responsibility of guiding students in ethics, conduct, and moral values. He also mentioned that he would soon meet with Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh. Kakinada Regional Joint Director (RJD) G Nagamani and others were also present.

More from Visakhapatnam

As many as 53 students from Visakha Institute of Engineering and Technology College qualified in a campus placement held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, November 15.

The campus placement was organised by Mangalore Northen Technologies for the final year engineering and MCA students. The representatives of the company decided the annual salary and 53 students secured employment with a package of Rs 10 lakh per annum (LPA), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On this occasion, Chairman of the College G Satyanarayana and College Principal P Pradeep Verma expressed their happiness. College Training and Placement Members Kasar Jahma, MDK Sharanya, M Sudipti, Heads of various departments, teachers, students and other staff participated in this programme.