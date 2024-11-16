AMU: PIL from student seeks elections at varsity

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, requesting that the court intervene in requiring student union elections at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The petitioner, Kaif Hasan, an LLM student at the varsity, claims that the university's failure to organise elections since 2019 is a breach of student rights and the principles of democracy.

The matter will be heard on Monday, November 18, Maktoob reports.

The petitioner requests that the court direct the university to hold student union elections in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations, appoint a Chief Election Officer and release the election timetable.

In addition, he also requests that the varsity be made to provide information on student union funding from 2019 and release funds including arrears from that year.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) emphasises the value of student unions as forums for speaking for and resolving the issues of students, states Maktoob. It highlights the university's inaction in the face of multiple student protests and representations calling for the holding of elections again.

“It is also pertinent to mention that the students union did not work only for the welfare of the students of the university but also work for the public interest at large. For instance it can be seen that Dr Maskoor Usmani former president of students union has written letter to Vice-Chancellor in the year 2020 during covid-19 to use the students union funds for PPE kits and purposes in order to fight against covid-19 (.sic),” the petition reads.