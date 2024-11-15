Stage 3 ovarian cancer couldn't stop Dr Shivani Biswal from acing her MD final exams

In May of last year, Dr Shivani Biswal began experiencing severe abdominal pain, bloating, and fever. Initially, she assumed it would pass, but her friends urged her to seek medical attention.
Reluctantly, she agreed to undergo an ultrasound, which revealed that one of her ovaries was obscured. Further scans confirmed her worst fear: an 8x9 cm mass, leading to a diagnosis of Stage 3 ovarian cancer.
As a doctor herself, Dr Shivani was deeply shocked.
During surgery, it was discovered that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, leading to the removal of her ovaries and uterus.
The post-operative pain was intense; with 25-28 stitches, even basic activities became excruciating. Emotionally, the loss of her reproductive organs weighed heavily on her.
Though she wasn’t married, the unexpected removal of her ovaries and uterus left her feeling that her chance at motherhood had been taken away, leading her to repeatedly ask herself, “Why me?”
Dr Shivani had been preparing for her MD final exams in dermatology, but now she faced the additional burden of undergoing chemotherapy. The side effects were severe — nausea, vomiting, hair loss, and skin complications — but she pushed through, often studying during sleepless nights to keep up with her exams.
Her cousin, Damini, became her pillar of support. Damini would even escort her to the exam hall during her MD finals, as she couldn’t see the question paper properly due to blurred vision. Despite the surgery, chemotherapy sessions, sleepless nights, physical pain, and mental exhaustion, she completed her exams and performed well.
This challenging period tested her resilience and taught her the strength of willpower. Now, even as she continues with treatment and deals with side effects like joint pain and hot flashes, she remains committed to seeing her patients. Her work provides her with motivation and a sense of purpose.
Today, Dr Shivani continues to work with patients, even as she manages ongoing treatment and the side effects like joint pain and hot flashes.
Her experience has reinforced her commitment to patient care, giving her a renewed sense of purpose. She urges others never to delay seeking medical help, emphasizing the strength of the human spirit and the importance of resilience.
Dr Shivani’s journey is a testament to the power of willpower, reminding us that even in the face of incredible adversity, one can overcome and find purpose.
(This above article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Aditi Gawit, Oshi, Chaitanya & Siddhant Kashyap.)