Stage 3 ovarian cancer couldn't stop Dr Shivani Biswal from acing her MD final exams

The post-operative pain was intense; with 25-28 stitches, even basic activities became excruciating. Emotionally, the loss of her reproductive organs weighed heavily on her.

Though she wasn’t married, the unexpected removal of her ovaries and uterus left her feeling that her chance at motherhood had been taken away, leading her to repeatedly ask herself, “Why me?”

Dr Shivani had been preparing for her MD final exams in dermatology, but now she faced the additional burden of undergoing chemotherapy. The side effects were severe — nausea, vomiting, hair loss, and skin complications — but she pushed through, often studying during sleepless nights to keep up with her exams.

Her cousin, Damini, became her pillar of support. Damini would even escort her to the exam hall during her MD finals, as she couldn’t see the question paper properly due to blurred vision. Despite the surgery, chemotherapy sessions, sleepless nights, physical pain, and mental exhaustion, she completed her exams and performed well.

This challenging period tested her resilience and taught her the strength of willpower. Now, even as she continues with treatment and deals with side effects like joint pain and hot flashes, she remains committed to seeing her patients. Her work provides her with motivation and a sense of purpose.

