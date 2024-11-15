Retired IIT Professor gets hate online for promoting communal peace. Here is what he has to say

In a conversation with EdexLive, Prof VK Tripathi said, “Sometimes, I do look at YouTube where we post my videos. The reactions there are a mix of positive and negative, which is to be expected, given how divided the country is right now.”

Tripathi was a professor at the prestigious IIT Delhi from 1983 to 2013. But his contribution as an educator goes far beyond just academia.

Today, he can often be found walking the streets of Delhi, engaging with people and raising awareness about the importance of unity and understanding in a deeply divided society.

“In 1989, during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the Bhagalpur riots in Bihar, the growing tide of hatred in the country made me deeply restless,” said Prof Tripathi, speaking about why he chose to engage in social activism.

For Prof Tripathi, who taught physics to IITians for over 40 years, education isn't just about memorising facts or absorbing other people's opinions. It is about cultivating an open mind that allows one to understand, and interpret the world around them and form their own judgments.

“True education frees you from prejudices. This is the kind of education our country needs,” said the retired professor.

“I taught physics to IITians for many years, and in physics, we focus on facts and the laws of science. But when it comes to society, religion, and caste, even some IIT students and teachers are not free from prejudices. Even IITians — though not all — still need to cultivate an open mind,” he said.