Retired IIT Professor gets hate online for promoting communal peace. Here is what he has to say

For the past 25 years, Prof VK Tripathi, a retired Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) professor has been fighting against hatred in India, tirelessly advocating for communal harmony and social unity. However, in recent times, despite his decades-long efforts to promote peace, he has found himself on the receiving end of hate, particularly on social media.
Prof Tripathi, a 76-year-old retired Physics professor from IIT Delhi, has dedicated many years to social work, with a particular focus on promoting communal harmony in India. While he actively engages in grassroots efforts — making pamphlets, producing videos, and meeting with people — his daughter, Rakhi Tripathi, helps amplify his message to a wider audience through social media.
Recently, after a video posted by Rakhi went viral on the social media platform X, she expressed concern over the growing wave of hate directed at her father, the retired professor, who himself is not on social media.
In a conversation with EdexLive, Prof VK Tripathi said, “Sometimes, I do look at YouTube where we post my videos. The reactions there are a mix of positive and negative, which is to be expected, given how divided the country is right now.”
Tripathi was a professor at the prestigious IIT Delhi from 1983 to 2013. But his contribution as an educator goes far beyond just academia.
Today, he can often be found walking the streets of Delhi, engaging with people and raising awareness about the importance of unity and understanding in a deeply divided society.
“In 1989, during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the Bhagalpur riots in Bihar, the growing tide of hatred in the country made me deeply restless,” said Prof Tripathi, speaking about why he chose to engage in social activism.
For Prof Tripathi, who taught physics to IITians for over 40 years, education isn't just about memorising facts or absorbing other people's opinions. It is about cultivating an open mind that allows one to understand, and interpret the world around them and form their own judgments.
“True education frees you from prejudices. This is the kind of education our country needs,” said the retired professor.
“I taught physics to IITians for many years, and in physics, we focus on facts and the laws of science. But when it comes to society, religion, and caste, even some IIT students and teachers are not free from prejudices. Even IITians — though not all — still need to cultivate an open mind,” he said.