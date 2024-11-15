Only 31% aspirants familiar with NExT pattern: Study

According to a recently published study, only 31 per cent of medical aspirants are familiar with the examination pattern of the National Exit Test (NExT). The NExT is slated to function as the final examination for undergraduate medical (MBBS) students as a licentiate exam and replace the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) medical admissions as a qualifying exam from the academic year 2025.

This report, titled “Perception of Indian Medical Students Towards University Exams and Proposed Licensure cum Post‑Graduate Speciality (Residency) and Entrance Examination (National Exit Test)” was published at a time when final year medical MBBS students have no clarity towards NExT, reports Medical Dialogues.

The study, which was carried out by ten doctors across the nation, was published in The Medical Science Educator Journal.



NExT in multiple phases?

Medical students who participated in the study recommended that NEXT Step 1 be administered every six months as a one-day exam lasting three hours.

"Most students want no attempt limits. Majority further prefer at least three mock tests to be conducted annually… They also opine that NEXT Step 2 should be conducted by NMC after completion of the Internship," the study results stated.

It also stated that constant feedback from all stakeholders, including students, was required for the proper implementation of the new exam, and that real-time adjustment of the exam design would be necessary in the long run after the exam was rolled out.



Purpose of NExT

The study found that the majority of medical students want NEXT as a post-graduate admission test rather than the third professional part 2 (final year) theory exam.

Among the 729 students who took part in the study, it was found that 504 (69.1 per cent) thought that NExT Step 1 must be used as a PG entrance exam, 380 (52.1 per cent) thought that it would be used as a medical licensing exam.

Only 314 (43.1 per cent) of the respondents thought that it would be used as a Third Professional Part 2 (Final Year) theory exam.



MCQs effective for preparation

Almost all of the students who took part in the study agreed that running a mock test similar to NExT Step 1 would be a good step to familiarise them with the pattern.

About 80.7 per cent of the students expressed their opinion that if the theoretical University Professional exams are changed into 100 per cent MCQ-based (Multiple Choice Question) tests, it will assist them prepare for competitive exams like NExT.

“...Students prefer 100% MCQ-based examination for theoretical university professional exams for better alignment with the entrance exam pattern,” the study says.