“I am sorry, I have not changed my view…”: Narayana Murthy doubles down on six-day workweek, calls hard work India’s only path to progress

Infosys Co-founder N Narayana Murthy has once again defended his stance on the six-day workweek, emphasising the role of hard work in driving national progress. Speaking at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit, Murthy expressed disappointment over India’s shift to a five-day workweek in 1986, which he believes was a misstep, reports India Today.

"I will take this with me to my grave," Murthy said, reiterating his belief that hard work outweighs the pursuit of work-life balance.

Reportedly, Murthy cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tireless efforts as an example of dedication, urging others to emulate that level of commitment. “When PM Modi is working that hard, the only way to show our appreciation for what’s happening around us is by working just as hard,” he stated, adding that India risks falling behind global competitors without a robust work ethic.

Drawing from personal experience, the 78-year-old entrepreneur described his career-long commitment to a gruelling schedule, working 14-hour days and starting his office routine as early as 6.30 am. “I’m proud of it,” he remarked, stressing that those who benefit from subsidised education owe it to the country to give their best.

India Today highlights that Murthy’s position has reignited discussions around work-life balance, especially following his controversial suggestion that millennials should adopt a 70-hour workweek. While his stance received backlash, Murthy remained resolute. “There is no substitute for hard work even if you are the most intelligent guy,” he said, pointing to nations like Japan and Germany as proof of what perseverance can achieve.