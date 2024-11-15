Here’s how ICSSR plans to boost social science research

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) plans to considerably boost social science research in India through increased financing and inclusivity.

With a projected budget of Rs 235 crore for the current fiscal year (excluding undergraduate - UG and postgraduate - PG research projects), ICSSR intends to fund studies on vulnerable indigenous tribes, women-led research initiatives, and college and university student-led programs, reports the Times of India.

The selected projects are likely to be announced in January of next year.

Following the new directive from the Centre, ICSSR will adopt a multifaceted approach, including research on especially vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in India, longitudinal studies, and programmes aimed primarily at women researchers.

PVTG studies, which are set to begin early next year, aim to build a detailed database to inform research and policy while also documenting social, cultural, and environmental behaviours specific to these communities.

This effort will also explore PVTGs' economic and social weaknesses.

Prof Dhananjay Singh, ICSSR member secretary, told the Times of India that the research will focus on understanding these communities' cultural practices, sustainable living techniques, and climate adaptation strategies, which hold insights relevant to modern challenges of equity, social harmony, and environmental sustainability.

The ICSSR's emphasis on PVTGs reflects a growing governmental interest in collecting data on marginalised communities, Times of India reports.

The research will be made available to teachers and researchers across India, particularly those working with tribal groups.

Data in the research will include surveys, interviews, and case studies to generate complete datasets, which are currently lacking.