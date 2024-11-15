Financial literacy in school curriculum? Expert answers

A

Money matters were quite simple in the 90s and 2000s, but now the avenues for revenues have transformed multifold. This is why financial literacy has been exceptionally focused in India’s school curriculum for the past few years.

In India, a few decades ago it was unheard of for children to get involved in financial matters, but today the perception has changed. Financial literacy is no longer just a concept that is only for advanced minds but is to be incorporated from a very early age.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 suggests incorporating financial literacy modules from Classes VI to XII within subjects like Mathematics, Economics, and even life skills courses to create real-world relevance.

Methods, such as mock financial planning exercises and simulated investments, are encouraged to provide a hands-on understanding of financial concepts.

A strong foundation helps children to develop a steady bedrock for their economic growth where they can leverage financial literacy and not only help their parents sail smoothly through tough times but also dream of starting their own business.

Investments in stocks, mutual funds, and small cases can help venture and explore various means of passive income which brings financial stability.

So, financial literacy from an early age is invaluable where children can think of alternate income sources rather than relying on conventional ones.