Dehradun car crash: Here’s what happened, according to police

Six students were killed on Monday night, November 11, after a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV), an Innova, collided with a container truck at Dehradun's ONGC Chowk, turning a night out into a tragedy.

The victims were identified as Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19). All of them were Dehradun residents, except Kunal Kukreja (23), who was from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, reports Hindustan Times.

The only survivor, 25-year-old Siddhesh Agrawal, who threw the party the group was leaving, is in stable condition in the hospital but is unable to recollect specifics of what happened.

"As no charges can be filed posthumously, we are looking into legal alternatives since the MUV's driver, who owned the vehicle, did not survive," stated Inspector KC Bhatt of the Cantt police station.

According to a preliminary investigation, speeding was the main factor, and the truck driver was not at fault, he said.

The accident occurred when the MUV, which was allegedly new and without license plates, collided with the truck's left rear side. CCTV camera footage revealed that the MUV had been driving modestly earlier but suddenly accelerated approaching the ONGC intersection, apparently trying to pass a luxury car, reports the Times of India.

Due to the accident, the MUV’s top was torn off, causing two people in the car to be decapitated. Witnesses described the car to be mangled beyond recognition.