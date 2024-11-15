Dehradun accident: Are youngsters mindful of their drinking habits and aware of their limits?

Lost generation?

While sources reveal that it may have been a misjudgement on the part of the young driver who attempted to overtake another car while passing the truck when it hit its rear side leading to the collision, netizens did not waste a breath to declare that the generation was indeed 'lost'.

While we, with our best intentions, may ask youngsters to perhaps desist from merry-making with alcohol, there might be a chance that youngsters' innate curiosity may win the game.

Shubhranshu Dash, aged 21 and a college-goer, first tasted a semi-alcoholic drink when they were 18, and at a friend's birthday party. This was followed by occasional stints of careful drinking during get-togethers with friends or trips.

"Our group consists of individuals who are teetotalers and those who consume alcohol as well. We have always been conscious of others' boundaries. Although I wouldn't deny the peer pressure as I have witnessed people being forced to partake in activities of such kind, and they have fallen prey to it," remarked Shubhranshu.

Some youngsters may not realise the potency of the substance consumed, and the consequences which may come with it. The 21-year-old student replied that while they were mature enough to realise the potency of the substance consumed, they might have done it for 'thrill'.

They added, "We did it because we wanted to understand and find out how it feels. It is forbidden, and sometimes we do it in secrecy, adding an element of thrill to an otherwise illicit activity."

Teenagers court the idea of reaching towards the 'forbidden fruit', although as harmful as the idea is, practical thinking might direct them towards the reality of the situation that maturity indeed is an inherent quality, and responsible behaviour must be inculcated with education.

"I am not in favour of excessive consumption. It was also important for me to gauge and understand what worked for me, and what didn't, to prohibit myself from indulging in things excessively. Responsible consumption is a must."



The parental dillemma?

'It all starts with the family' is what we all have heard. Core values of morality and integrity are definitely passed on to the kids via the parents, but is it truly the case? Is there a need for the conversation to force open the tight windows of morality, and have an open discussion regarding substance abuse?

From the perspective of a 21-year-old, Shubranshu thinks that open conversations must be normalised, and there should not be any 'hush-hush' talks when it comes to taboos as such.

"When it comes to education regarding alcohol, other substances, and even sex, I think this should be normalised and be culturally accepted. It is time to shun redundant ideas and thinking, and make way for expression," they stated.

According to them, the thrill of breaking the law comes with a price, and people, thereby, find themselves on the other side of the boundary, but this may not recur if there is no secrecy involved.



The adage of the age

The legal drinking age mandated by the government is 21 years in most states, while in others it is 25. Youngsters flagrantly violate the law, but is age the real factor?

Uzma, who is currently pursuing her Master's in Psychology noted that there is a demography of people with vivid choices, preferences, and understanding.

Busting the notion that many people harbour when it comes to age, drinking, and maturity, Uzma told EdexLive that many of her peers are mindful when it comes to the consumption of substances, and clearly understand the nuances of what 'excess' might mean.

"There are 'cool' seniors who may not understand their or others' boundaries, yet I have seen many 19 or 20-year-olds indulge in prudent behaviour when it comes to consumption. Being responsible is subjective and not generation or age-specific" remarked Uzma.

She further pointed out that we live in a society and are not isolated beings. It is also important to realise one's threshold and understand that one cannot wreak havoc in their own as well as the lives of others.

She stresses the importance of self-awareness and setting boundaries, emphasising the need to stick to them. "It's better to educate yourself and gain understanding rather than engage in reckless behaviour," she says.



Will the kids be alright?

It is debatable whether youngsters of the generation are ignorant or morally irresponsible, yet will they ever gain an insight?

EdexLive spoke to Dr Saras Bhaskar, a counselling psychologist, and enquired about what could be the best way to create a conversational freeway on the consumption of substances with youngsters.

"Knowledge comes first. Early intervention in disseminating information on substances is crucial. It is important to have an open dialogue and learn facts. It shouldn't be difficult when ChatGPT and Google are our best friends," said Bhaskar.

The psychologist further added that it is important —



a) To probe

b) To enquire

c) To elicit

d) To reframe conversations

e) To make choices

f) To face consequences and

g) To re-align with past learnings

The blame can be placed on these kids, women, or Bollywood, but if reasonably argued and at the same time inferred, the kids of the generation may not be entirely ignorant of their needs and wants.



